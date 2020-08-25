COVID-19: AIIMS Delhi doctors examine Shripad Naik at Manipal Hospital in Goa
A team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi on Monday night examined Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik who is receiving treatment in Manipal Hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 25-08-2020 05:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 05:15 IST
A team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi on Monday night examined Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik who is receiving treatment in Manipal Hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met the doctors at the hospital.
"Shripad Naik is stable. He will be given further medication in Goa itself. AIIMS team will re-examine him on Tuesday before leaving to Delhi. During the day I spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also our party President J P Nadda informing them about the health conditions of Naik," Sawant said while speaking to reporters. He said that all the health parameters of Naik are currently stable but the infection in the lungs has increased compared to the last time.
Naik, who tested Covid-19 positive on August 12, has been under treatment at Manipal Hospital for the last 12 days. On Monday morning his oxygen saturation has dropped, Goa CM said. (ANI)
