Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emirates and Etihad airlines ask crew to take more unpaid leave

Aviation has been one of the worst-hit industries during the pandemic and Emirates and Etihad of the United Arab Emirates have cut thousands of jobs, sources have said. In an internal memo, Emirates crew are told they can take unpaid leave for between one and three months from Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:09 IST
Emirates and Etihad airlines ask crew to take more unpaid leave

Middle East airlines Emirates and Etihad Airways have again asked cabin crew to take voluntary unpaid leave as they try to manage the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to internal memos and sources familiar with the matter. Aviation has been one of the worst-hit industries during the pandemic and Emirates and Etihad of the United Arab Emirates have cut thousands of jobs, sources have said.

In an internal memo, Emirates crew are told they can take unpaid leave for between one and three months from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 owing to expected staffing requirements. Emirates, which in July asked pilots and crew to take four months of unpaid leave, also laid off some crew last week, two sources said, continuing a redundancy process that began in July.

An airline spokeswoman confirmed that unpaid leave had been offered but she declined to say how many crew had accepted. The spokeswoman did not address the layoffs. In an Etihad internal memo, staff were told that the airline has more crew than needed and that many are not being rostered on flights, which is not sustainable for the business.

Crew can take between 10 days to six months of unpaid leave from Sept. 16, the email said. Etihad, which in March asked crew to take unpaid leave, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Emirates and Etihad have been resuming passenger services gradually since June after grounding flights in March. Etihad reported a $758 million core operating loss in the first half of the year. Emirates' first half ends Sept. 30.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Ministry hosts webinar to implement Centrally Sponsored Schemes

Ministry of Defence and Directorate General of Defence Estates DGDE organised a webinar to improve implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes CSS in 62 cantonments around the country here today. It was inaugurated by Raksha Mantri Shri ...

Kejriwal proposes global makeover for Delhi's weekly markets

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed a global makeover for the citys weekly markets to develop them as a popular tourist spot. During an interaction with representatives of weekly market associations, he said an atmosphe...

After violence, Visva Bharati University decides to keep campus shut till Aug 31

After the recent incident of violence and vandalism on its campus grounds, authorities of the Visva Bharati said the campus will remain closed till August 31, following which a stock-taking of the existing situation will be done to decide o...

Only first wife of man entitled to lay claim on his money: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said as per law, if a man has two wives and both lay claim to his money, only the first wife would be entitled for it but his children from both marriages would get the money. A bench of Justices S J Kathawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020