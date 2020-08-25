Fire in Gujarat hospital's ICU unit brought under control

A fire, which broke out in ICU unit at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in Jamnagar on Tuesday, has been brought under control. Dr Deepak Tiwari, Medical Superintendent, GG Hospital said, "The fire is under control now. Patients admitted here have been shifted to other wards. Nursing staff, health care staff and others evacuated the patients here. The cause of the fire may be a short circuit."

The fire broke in the echo machine inside the ICU unit, creating havoc in the hospital. The relatives of the patients and hospital staff managed to evacuate the patients admitted here and shifted them to a safer place. The fire brigade staff immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. This hospital is not a COVID-19 dedicated hospital, hence not all patients admitted here are COVID-19 patients.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)