250 more test COVID-19 positive in Surat; 7 die, 146 recover

Surat reported 250 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest for a district in Gujarat, taking its COVID-19 tally to 19,673, the state health department said. With the death of seven more patients, also the highest in the state, the toll rose to 789, the department said in a release. As many as 146 patients were discharged, raising the number of recovered cases in the south Gujarat district to 16,131, it said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:48 IST
Surat reported 250 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest for a district in Gujarat, taking its COVID-19 tally to 19,673, the state health department said. With the death of seven more patients, also the highest in the state, the toll rose to 789, the department said in a release.

As many as 146 patients were discharged, raising the number of recovered cases in the south Gujarat district to 16,131, it said. Surat city reported 169 new cases and the rural parts of the district 81.

Out of the seven fatalities,four were from the rural parts and three from the city, said the release. With this, Surat city has so far reported 15,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 602 deaths.

Katargam locality has reported 2,982 cases so far, the highest in the city, with 22 of them on Tuesday, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said. The civic body has so far surveyed 7.14 lakh people in areas from where COVID-19 cases were reported, it said.

At the same time, over 28,000 people have been quarantined after getting exposed to coronavirus, it said. In the rural parts, 6,8911 persons are quarantined, health officials said.

