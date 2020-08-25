Union minister Naik stable, not to be shifted to Delhi: Goa CM
The health condition of Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 here, is stable now, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. A team of medical experts, which arrived here from Delhi on Monday after Naik's health deteriorated, has decided against shifting him to the national capital, the CM said.
The team comprises doctors from the AIIMS and the Army Hospital. "The visiting team has expressed satisfaction over the treatment being given to Naik (who has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital near here since August 12).
"Since his health is stable, they have stated that there is no need to shift him to the AIIMS, Delhi," Sawant said..
