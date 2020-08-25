Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union minister Naik stable, not to be shifted to Delhi: Goa CM

"The visiting team has expressed satisfaction over the treatment being given to Naik (who has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital near here since August 12). "Since his health is stable, they have stated that there is no need to shift him to the AIIMS, Delhi," Sawant said..

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:01 IST
Union minister Naik stable, not to be shifted to Delhi: Goa CM

The health condition of Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 here, is stable now, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. A team of medical experts, which arrived here from Delhi on Monday after Naik's health deteriorated, has decided against shifting him to the national capital, the CM said.

The team comprises doctors from the AIIMS and the Army Hospital. "The visiting team has expressed satisfaction over the treatment being given to Naik (who has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital near here since August 12).

"Since his health is stable, they have stated that there is no need to shift him to the AIIMS, Delhi," Sawant said..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer: Ronaldinho flies home to Brazil after Paraguayan judge frees him

Former world soccer star Ronaldinho Gaucho left Paraguay on Tuesday, hours after a judge liberated him from five months of house arrest over an adulterated passport. Ronaldinho left the hotel where he had been staying since April in the cap...

S.African court allows sheep exports to Middle East, rejects cruelty concerns

A South African court ruled on Tuesday that a Kuwaiti firm could ship thousands of sheep to the Middle East, dealing a blow to animal welfare activists seeking to ban such exports on concerns that extreme heat could kill the animals en rout...

MoS (Home) Kishan Reddy s personal website hacked

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddys personal website has been hacked and the city police have been informed about it, an official in his office said on Tuesday. The site -- httpkishanreddy.com -- was hacked on August 15 and has...

Doncic, Mavs riding momentum vs. Clippers

Even before they began their Western Conference first-round series, the Dallas Mavericks were a long shot to get past the Los Angeles Clippers. Injuries and ejections early in the best-of-seven series made the road even more difficult, but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020