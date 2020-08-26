Irish pm, deputy pm say clear breaches of public health guidelines during Hogan's trip

Irish pm, deputy pm say clear breaches of public health guidelines during Hogan's tripReuters | Dublin | Updated: 26-08-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 02:01 IST
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that there were clear breaches of public health guidelines during European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan's trip to Ireland.
"Government guidelines clearly required him to restrict his movements for 14 days. He should also have limited his movements to and from Kildare for essential travel only, and he should not have attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner", they said in a statement.
Hogan attended a golf dinner during the trip that has outraged the Irish public and led an Irish minister to resign and several lawmakers to be disciplined.
- READ MORE ON:
- Micheal Martin
- Phil Hogan
- Leo Varadkar
- Irish
- European
- Ireland
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Irish PM sees "landing zone" for Brexit after Johnson talks
British, Irish PMs upbeat on trade deal after N.Ireland talks
Irish PM sees "landing zone" for Brexit deal after meeting UK's Johnson
Fresh spike in Irish COVID-19 cases deeply concerning -health chief
Irish health chiefs to consider if more COVID-19 restrictions needed