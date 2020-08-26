Irish pm, deputy pm say clear breaches of public health guidelines during Hogan's trip

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that there were clear breaches of public health guidelines during European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan's trip to Ireland.

"Government guidelines clearly required him to restrict his movements for 14 days. He should also have limited his movements to and from Kildare for essential travel only, and he should not have attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner", they said in a statement.

Hogan attended a golf dinner during the trip that has outraged the Irish public and led an Irish minister to resign and several lawmakers to be disciplined.