Additional German economic relief measures to cost 10 bln eur -Scholz

Additional German economic relief measures to cost 10 bln eur -ScholzReuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:05 IST
Additional measures agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and their Social Democrat coalition partners to cushion the impact of the coronavirus could cost Germany 10 billion euros, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
"The goal now is to stabilise the economy," Scholz told public broadcaster ZDF. "The fact that we acted fast and big has resulted in Germany weathering the crisis much better than other (countries)."
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- Olaf Scholz
- Germany
- Social Democrat
- ZDF
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more
Germany has sovereign right to choose energy sources - minister
Russia has not helped Germany investigate park murder - German minister
Russia, Germany emphasise shared interest despite frictions
Women's international cricket returns with T20 game between Germany and Austria