French culture sector to get 2 bln euros in aid -PM Castex

French culture sector to get 2 bln euros in aid -PM CastexReuters | Paris | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:27 IST
The French arts and culture sectors, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, will get 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in aid as part of the government's economic recovery package, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.
The government's 100 billion euro economic recovery programme will be unveiled on Sept. 3.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jean Castex
- French
- COVID-19