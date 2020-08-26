Left Menu
Development News Edition

Berlin bans protest against coronavirus curbs

The city of Berlin has banned demonstrations planned for this weekend to oppose measures imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic, after organisers of a rally earlier this month failed to ensure marchers wore masks and kept their distance.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:47 IST
Berlin bans protest against coronavirus curbs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The city of Berlin has banned demonstrations planned for this weekend to oppose measures imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic, after organisers of a rally earlier this month failed to ensure marchers wore masks and kept their distance. Andreas Geisel, the Berlin interior senator, said the authorities had to strike a balance between the right to freedom of assembly and the need to protect people against infection.

"We are still in the middle of a pandemic with rising infection figures," he said. Germany has managed to keep the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths relatively low compared with some other large European countries, but the number of new daily cases has been rising steadily since early July and has accelerated in recent weeks.

About 20,000 people, included libertarians, constitutional loyalists, far-right supporters and anti-vaccination activists, marched in Berlin on Aug. 1. Geisel said the organisers of that protest had deliberately broken the rules they had previously accepted in talks with police, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

"Such behaviour is not acceptable. The state cannot be given the runaround," he said, adding he did not want Berlin to be a stage for conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists. If crowds still gather despite the ban, the police will intervene, he said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 shot, 2 killed in 3rd night of unrest over Blake shooting

Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, authorities said. The shootings were reporte...

Refugees at risk of hunger and malnutrition, as relief hit in Eastern Africa

According to WFP, over 2.7 million refugees in Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, and Djibouti have been impacted, with food or cash transfers reduced between 10 to 30 per cent, as the socio-economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic re...

TCS shares erase early losses; close nearly 1 pc higher

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Wednesday erased early losses and closed nearly 1 per cent higher. In the morning trade, stock declined over 1 per cent after SP Global Ratings said the company is likely to face slower growth in r...

ABVP urges education minister to reduce university fees, permit instalments

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on Wednesday presented a memorandum to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, urging him to reduce university fees and permit fee payment in instalments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020