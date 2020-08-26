Kenya extends coronavirus curfew as cases rise outside capital

Kenya's president extended a nationwide curfew for 30 days on Wednesday, saying coronavirus cases were rising in areas outside the capital.

In a televised address, Uhuru Kenyatta also ordered bars and nightclubs shut for another 30 days - but increased the number of people allowed to attend weddings, funerals and other events. He said infections were slowing in Nairobi and the port and tourism hub of Mombasa.

"This crisis has however began to percolate to the counties. The new frontier of this invisible enemy is increasingly shifting to the counties and to our rural areas," he said. At present Kenya has 33,016 cases of the novel coronavirus, 564 deaths and 19,296 recoveries, Kenyatta said.