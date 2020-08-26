Pondy Minister briefs experts from Chennai on pandemic

Puducherry, Aug 26 (PTI): A team of three scientists from Chennai was on Wednesday briefed by the Puducherry Health Department and a Minister on COVID-19 management here. The team from the National Institute of Epidemiology was deputed to the Union Territory by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The visit by the team follows Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi's request to strengthen the measures taken to combat the pandemic as she had said the steps taken by the territorial administration were not enough. Officials of the Health Department and Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao briefed the visiting team on the steps taken.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy handed over COVID-19 equipment such as ventilators, masks and PPE kits, donated by Tata Foundation-Chennai, to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital through the Health Minister. The Union Territory recorded 511 new coronavirus cases today with the aggregate number of those infected by the virus shooting upto 11,930.

Eight people succumbed to the virus during the day taking the toll to 180 since the outbreak of the virus. On August 22, the Union Health Ministry set up a three-member team from JIPMER here to help the Health Department review the public health measures, infection prevention and control practice, and clinical management protocol being implemented for COVID-19.

Both the teams - one from Chennai and the other from JIPMER - are together reviewing the efforts taken to combat the pandemic..