Cycling-'Two positives' coronavirus rule on Tour expected to be relaxed - team members

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:46 IST
The rule stating that two riders or staff members testing positive for the coronavirus will lead to the exclusion of a team from the Tour de France is likely to be shelved, team members said on Wednesday. “The rule is expected to be relaxed,” a senior team staffer, who declined to be named because they are not free to discuss the matter, told Reuters.

“We are expecting this to change in the coming days,” another one added. French media quoted International Cycling Union president David Lappartient as saying the rule was expected “to be relaxed” although his office could not confirm this when contacted by Reuters.

ASO were not immediately available for comment. Last week, organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said that if two riders or staff members from the same outfit were to test positive or show strong COVID-19 symptoms, the team would be excluded from the Tour.

Teams protested and had a virtual meeting with ASO to discuss the measure on Tuesday.

