COVID-19 claims one more life in Ladakh, toll climbs to 24

While 1,549 people have been cured of the infection and subsequently discharged from hospitals, 847 cases are still active in the twin districts -- 535 in Leh and 312 in Kargil. Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said various committees have been formed in order to check the violation of COVID protocols in and around Leh city.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:27 IST
One more coronavirus patient has died in Ladakh, taking the death toll due to the infection to 24 in the Union Territory, officials said on Wednesday. The fresh death due to COVID-19 was reported from Leh district on Tuesday and the last rites of the deceased were performed in accordance with the set protocol, they said.

This was the eighth death due to the coronavirus in Leh, while the remaining 16 were reported from Kargil district, the officials said. The total COVID-19 caseload of Ladakh is 2,420. While 1,549 people have been cured of the infection and subsequently discharged from hospitals, 847 cases are still active in the twin districts -- 535 in Leh and 312 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said various committees have been formed in order to check the violation of COVID protocols in and around Leh city. "With the active participation of the assigned committees, the district administration, in cohesion with the Ladakh police, has collected fines of over Rs 2 lakh till date from the violators of COVID protocols, including restaurants, shops and individuals," he said.

