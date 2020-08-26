Left Menu
Tele-consultation services in medicine, orthopaedics, eye and ENT now available for CGHS beneficiaries

Now, the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries can get tele-consultation services through e-Sanjeevani in the Delhi/NCR, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. To begin with, specialist consultation under the services will be available for the following specialities

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:55 IST
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare logo (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Now, the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries can get tele-consultation services through e-Sanjeevani in the Delhi/NCR, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. To begin with, specialist consultation under the services will be available for the following specialities: medicine, orthopaedics, eye and ENT. The move comes after the directions from the Union Health Ministry, which received a request from various quarters, including senior citizen beneficiaries to start tele-consultation services with specialist doctors in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic as it is not advisable for senior citizens to visit public places, particularly health care facilities.

"In order to facilitate consultations with specialists by CGHS beneficiaries through virtual mode without physically visiting a healthcare facility, CGHS has started tele-consultation services from August 25. Initially, these services will be available to beneficiaries in Delhi/NCR. The e-services are available between 9.00 am and 12 noon on all working days," said the official at the Health Ministry. CGHS tele-consultation services are using the existing e-Sanjeevani platform of the Health Ministry. For ease of use, this platform has been linked with the ID of the beneficiaries, they said.

"For availing of specialist OPD services, the beneficiaries are required to register on the platform using their mobile number after which an OTP will be generated for verification purposes. After verification, the beneficiaries can log on to the system, fill patient registration form, request for a token and upload health records (if required)," informed the official. To avail the facility, the patients will receive patient ID and token through SMS and they will also be intimated about their number in the online queue. On their turn, a 'call now' button will be activated and using the same, the beneficiary concerned can initiate a video call with a specialist for a consultation. After the tele-consultation, an e-prescription will be generated. Using this, the patients can get medicines issued from their CGHS Wellness Centre, said the official. (ANI)

