Spain's daily coronavirus cases above 3,500; total at 419,849

Spain diagnosed 3,594 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, after an updated tally of around 4,000 cases the previous day, which marked this week's highest level but off last week's peaks. Cumulative cases, including the results from antibody tests on patients who may have already recovered, reached 419,849, the highest level in western Europe.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:36 IST
Spain diagnosed 3,594 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, after an updated tally of around 4,000 cases the previous day, which marked this week's highest level but off last week's peaks.

Cumulative cases, including the results from antibody tests on patients who may have already recovered, reached 419,849, the highest level in western Europe. Seven more deaths were recorded, bringing the overall toll to 28,971.

The data showed Spain reached a new peak last week, recording around 8,000 new infections on Friday. These figures are subject to modification as Spain updates its statistics retroactively.

