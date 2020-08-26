Chandigarh records 167 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,376 on Wednesday with 167 more people testing positive for the disease, while the toll climbed to 41 as one more patient died, a medical bulletin said. Two children aged three were among the fresh cases, it said.

A 73-year-old COVID-19 positive man died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, according to the bulletin. He was also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases were detected in many areas including sectors 2, 8, 12, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 28, 32, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, Dadu Majra, Dhanas and Burial. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 1,537.

Eighty-three patients were discharged after they recovered from the disease. A total of 1,796 people have been cured so far, the bulletin said. A total of 27,076 samples have been taken for testing so far. Of these, 23,480 have tested negative and reports in 101 cases are awaited, it said.