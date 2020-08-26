Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh records 167 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,376 on Wednesday with 167 more people testing positive for the disease, while the toll climbed to 41 as one more patient died, a medical bulletin said. Two children aged three were among the fresh cases, it said. A 73-year-old COVID-19 positive man died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, according to the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:44 IST
Chandigarh records 167 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,376 on Wednesday with 167 more people testing positive for the disease, while the toll climbed to 41 as one more patient died, a medical bulletin said. Two children aged three were among the fresh cases, it said.

A 73-year-old COVID-19 positive man died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, according to the bulletin. He was also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases were detected in many areas including sectors 2, 8, 12, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 28, 32, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, Dadu Majra, Dhanas and Burial. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 1,537.

Eighty-three patients were discharged after they recovered from the disease. A total of 1,796 people have been cured so far, the bulletin said. A total of 27,076 samples have been taken for testing so far. Of these, 23,480 have tested negative and reports in 101 cases are awaited, it said.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder ride dynamic duo into Game 5 vs. Rockets

Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder are two of the biggest reasons behind the Oklahoma City Thunders surprising run to the playoffs this season. Their struggles were a big part of why the Thunder fell behind 2-0 to the Houston Rockets in their f...

John Lennon's killer denied parole for an 11th time

The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980 was denied parole for an 11th time, state corrections officials said Wednesday. Mark David Chapman was denied after being interviewed by a parole board Aug. 19, acc...

Lebanon could 'lose control' of coronavirus outbreak - PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday that Lebanon was at risk of losing control over the coronavirus outbreak after a rise in the number of cases following the explosion in Beirut on Aug 4.Cases doubled in the two weeks fo...

Teen arrested in shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officials said. The lakes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020