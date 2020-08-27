Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. health agency says testing not needed for some exposed to COVID-19, sparking outcry

The advice marks a reversal of the agency's previous position recommending testing for all close contacts of people diagnosed with COVID-19, narrowing the scope of instances where the CDC recommends testing. CNN and The New York Times reported on Wednesday that U.S. public health officials were ordered by high-level members of the Trump administration to push forward with the changes.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 03:29 IST
U.S. health agency says testing not needed for some exposed to COVID-19, sparking outcry
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that people who were exposed to COVID-19 but are not symptomatic may not need to be tested, sparking outcry among officials and experts who fear the changed guidance was politically motivated. The advice marks a reversal of the agency's previous position recommending testing for all close contacts of people diagnosed with COVID-19, narrowing the scope of instances where the CDC recommends testing.

CNN and The New York Times reported on Wednesday that U.S. public health officials were ordered by high-level members of the Trump administration to push forward with the changes. Brett Girior, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said there was no political pressure from the administration behind the decision to change testing guidelines.

"This was a product produced by the scientific and medical people that was discussed extensively at the task force," he said. The task force is led by Vice President Mike Pence. Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, told CNN that he did not participate in the deliberations because he was in surgery and said he was "concerned" that the recommendations could lead people to believe that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 was not a problem.

Trump told a rally in June that testing is a "double-edged" sword because it leads to more cases being discovered, causing the United States to appear worse off than it would otherwise. He added that he urged officials to "slow the testing down, please." A White House official told Reuters that the remark was a joke. The United States has had more than five million diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and around 180,000 people have died.

U.S. government health officials said during a call with reporters on Wednesday that the guidelines should not be interpreted as "inhibiting public health." The goal is "appropriate testing," not more testing for its own sake, said Girior.

California on Wednesday announced a deal with PerkinElmer to nearly double the state's testing capacity and reduce turnaround times in a bid to improve access to tests and lower their cost. Tests of asymptomatic people conducted too early to accurately detect the virus can lead to a false sense of security and potentially help spread the virus, he said.

Girior said the new guidance was not prompted by testing shortages. Health experts said the move could hurt contact tracing efforts to prevent virus spread.

"It's inexplicable why this guidance suddenly changed. There is no new science that we're aware of," Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner and visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health told CNN. "We need far more testing, not less." The new guidelines were a collaboration between the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration and HHS, which oversees the two agencies.

The Trump administration has been criticized for its handling of COVID-19 testing, with many states falling short of the volume needed to help contain the virus during major outbreaks. It has also been accused of interfering with the CDC on previous guidelines such as for school reopening. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was quick to challenge the assertion that politics played no role in the change.

"We need public health people who do public health and not politics, and we're going to disregard the CDC guidance totally," he told MSNBC.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott wins U.S. approval for rapid COVID-19 test

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it won U.S. marketing approval for a COVID-19 portable test that can deliver results within 15 minutes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the approval under its emergency use authorization p...

UK will pay low-income residents to self-isolate because of COVID-19

Britain will pay low-income residents to self-isolate if they have confirmed or suspected coronavirus as the government steps up measures to keep the virus under control. The new policy comes after opposition politicians called on the gover...

FACTBOX-Land of Heroes: Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, most of which has been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.The following excerp...

Telangana CM instructs officials to speed up appointments of Vice-Chancellors

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors of universities. As per a release of Chief Ministers Office CMO, Rao said that already the appointme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020