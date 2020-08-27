Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina daily COVID-19 cases top 10,000 for first time

The government of center-left President Alberto Fernandez extended lockdown restrictions in and around capital city Buenos Aires until the end of August.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 05:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 05:44 IST
Argentina daily COVID-19 cases top 10,000 for first time

Argentina posted a record daily rise of 10,550 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the health ministry said, taking the total caseload to 370,188 as the country struggles to rein in the spread of infections while trying to ease open its crisis-hit economy.

The grains producer, which imposed a strict lockdown in March that initially helped slow the spread of the virus, is now fast catching up with other hard-hit countries in the region, including neighbor Chile where new infections have slowed. Latin America has become the epicenter of the global pandemic, with the highest number of infections and deaths, while the region's economy is set to plunge sharply this year pushing millions of people into poverty.

The nightly report showed there had been 276 new COVID-19 fatalities in the 24-hour period since the previous evening's count, taking the total to 7,839. The government of center-left President Alberto Fernandez extended lockdown restrictions in and around capital city Buenos Aires until the end of August. The area has the highest number of infections.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

China reported eight new COVID-19 cases in the mainland as of Aug. 26, down from 15 a day earlier, the countrys health authority said on Thursday. All of the new cases were imported infections, which involve travellers from overseas, markin...

Hurricane Laura takes aim at U.S. Gulf Coast, armed with 'unsurvivable storm surge'

Hurricane Laura barreled toward the Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a massive Category 4 storm that was strengthening and forecast to cause catastrophic damage and unsurvivable storm surge along the Texas and Louisiana border, the National Hurri...

Pence to make economic pitch at convention as Trump wades into Wisconsin protests

Vice President Mike Pence will make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at a Republican National Convention that resumed on Wednesday under the shadow of protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. T...

UPDATE 11-Wisconsin investigators find knife in car at scene of police shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin Justice Department investigators recovered a knife from the drivers side floorboard of the car into which Jacob Blake Jr, was leaning when he was shot in the back by a police officer three days ago, the state attorney general said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020