Weekly COVID-19 cases in England decline for first time since July
Some 6,115 new people tested positive for COVID-19 in England in the week to August 19, down 8% on the week before and showing the first decrease since the start of July, figures from the government's test and trace operation showed on Thursday.Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:14 IST
Some 6,115 new people tested positive for COVID-19 in England in the week to August 19, down 8% on the week before and showing the first decrease since the start of July, figures from the government's test and trace operation showed on Thursday. A higher total of 7,941 people were transferred to the contact tracing system in the week, in part due to an operational delay in the prior week.
Of these, 72.6% were reached and asked to provide information about their contacts, compared to 79.0% in the previous week, the government said. Public Health England also said on Thursday the number of deaths from all causes in England in the week to August 23 - the 34th week - showed no statistically significant excess.
