Nigeria to resume international flights from Sept 5 -aviation authority chief
Nigeria will resume international flights from Sept. 5, the head of the aviation regulatory body said on Thursday. Musa Nuhu, director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), made the comments at a news conference for the task force on coronavirus. International flights, which were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, had been expected to resume on Aug. 29.Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:41 IST
