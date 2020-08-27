Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria to resume international flights from Sept 5 -aviation authority chief

Nigeria will resume international flights from Sept. 5, the head of the aviation regulatory body said on Thursday. Musa Nuhu, director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), made the comments at a news conference for the task force on coronavirus. International flights, which were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, had been expected to resume on Aug. 29.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:41 IST
Nigeria to resume international flights from Sept 5 -aviation authority chief
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nigeria will resume international flights from Sept. 5, the head of the aviation regulatory body said on Thursday.

Musa Nuhu, director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), made the comments at a news conference for the task force on coronavirus. International flights, which were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, had been expected to resume on Aug. 29.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Human rights are the ‘means by which governments can successfully beat pandemics’, says UNAIDS chief

Interruptions of HIV services, harassment, abuse, arrests, deaths and a failure to respect human rights in the early responses to the pandemic have underscored how trust has been undermined, individuals harmed, and public health responses s...

'Number of entry points to Delhi metro stations to be heavily curtailed whenever it reopens'

The number of entry points to Delhi Metro stations will be heavily curtailed to ensure compliance with COVID-19 distancing norms, whenever the services resume, sources said on Thursday. The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when ...

Hayat Baloch's murder an individual state act

By Hakeem Baloch On August 13, when the rest of Pakistan was busy buying Pakistani flags and getting ready to celebrate August 14 as their 73rd year of independence, Balochistan was mourning, Balochistan was crying, Balochistan was sad, Bal...

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott over racial injustice

National Basketball Association NBA players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020