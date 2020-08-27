Left Menu
France reports 6,111 new COVID-19 infections, second-highest level ever

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:12 IST
France reports 6,111 new COVID-19 infections, second-highest level ever
France on Thursday recorded 6,111 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the highest level since lockdown ended and the second-highest ever, since the 7,578 high set on March 30 during lockdown and at the height of the epidemic.

The French health ministry said the total number of confirmed infections now stood at 259,698. On Wednesday, the country recorded 5,429 new infections, which was a new post-lockdown record.

