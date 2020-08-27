Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. COVID-19 deaths exceed 180,000; Iowa and Minnesota see spikes in new cases

Nationally, metrics on new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and test positivity rates are all declining but there are emerging hotspots in the Midwest. Iowa reported 1,288 new cases on Thursday after seeing infections rise nearly 7% last week.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:30 IST
U.S. COVID-19 deaths exceed 180,000; Iowa and Minnesota see spikes in new cases

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 180,000 on Thursday as Iowa and Minnesota reported record one-day increases in new infections. Nationally, metrics on new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and test positivity rates are all declining but there are emerging hotspots in the Midwest.

Iowa reported 1,288 new cases on Thursday after seeing infections rise nearly 7% last week. Minnesota reported 1,154 new cases and saw its new cases rise 4% last week, according to a Reuters analysis. Cases are also rising in nearby Illinois, North Dakota and South Dakota. Minnesota's health department said 265 of the new cases were due to delayed test results from one lab and the backlog would affect future reports as well.

Health experts have warned there could be another surge in cases across the United States as schools reopen and colder weather forces more gatherings indoors. This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested.

That contradicted earlier guidance from the CDC, shocking doctors and politicians and prompting accusations that it may have been based not on sound science but on political pressure from the administration of President Donald Trump. The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut slammed the CDC's move as "reckless" and "not based on science," and said they would not change testing guidelines in their states.

The CDC and Department of Health "have not shared their scientific rationale for this change in policy, which substitutes sound science-based public health guidance with the president's misinformation," they said in a joint statement. "This type of robust testing by our states has been a key factor in our success so far to flatten the curve in the tristate area."

On Wednesday, the top U.S. government infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, told CNN he was having surgery during discussion of the change and expressed worry about the CDC's move. The World Health Organization said, resources permitting, people exposed to the novel coronavirus should continue to get tested even if they do not show immediate symptoms of infection.

U.S. confirmed cases are now over 5.8 million - the highest total in the world. The U.S. death toll is also the world's highest. On a per capita basis, the United States ranks 12th in the world for the number of deaths, with 54 deaths per 100,000 people, and tenth in the world for cases, with 1,774 cases per 100,000 residents, according to a Reuters analysis.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a Reuters interactive graphic)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Tennis-U.S. Open prepares to return to a perfect storm

The U.S. Open is bracing for a perfect storm of protests, pandemic and a brush with the remnants of Hurricane Laura as Grand Slam tennis on Monday makes a tortured return from a COVID-19 shutdown without spectators and many top players.The ...

PREVIEW-Tennis-Thiem under pressure to deliver at U.S. Open as rocky year continues

Only a few months ago Austrian world number three Dominic Thiem was among the firm favourites to win the U.S. Open title but less than a week before the start of the Grand Slam in New York the 26-year-old is facing an uphill struggle.A fina...

Tennis-Young guns scent opportunity with big names missing in New York

The absence of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal from this years U.S. Open has presented the next generation of players with arguably their best chance to break the so-called Big Three stranglehold on tenniss most coveted titles.The tournament a...

PREVIEW-Tennis-From field hospital to Grand Slam, Flushing Meadows welcomes back U.S. Open

Bruised - but not broken - New York City is bringing back Grand Slam tennis.Just five months ago part of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was transformed into a temporary 350-bed hospital to handle an overflow of patients as COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020