Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Latin America pass 7 million -Reuters tally

The daily average of cases fell to about 77,800 in the last seven days through Wednesday, against almost 85,000 the previous week, the tally based on government figures showed. Six months since the first case was confirmed in Brazil, the country with the worst outbreak outside the United States reported on Thursday 44,235 new cases and 984 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,761,391 cases and the death toll from COVID-19 to 118,649.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 05:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 05:05 IST
Coronavirus cases in Latin America pass 7 million -Reuters tally

Coronavirus cases passed the 7 million mark in Latin America on Thursday even as some countries begin to show a slight decline in infections in a region with the world's highest level of contagion, according to a Reuters tally. The daily average of cases fell to about 77,800 in the last seven days through Wednesday, against almost 85,000 the previous week, the tally based on government figures showed.

Six months since the first case was confirmed in Brazil, the country with the worst outbreak outside the United States reported on Thursday 44,235 new cases and 984 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,761,391 cases and the death toll from COVID-19 to 118,649. Despite the alarming figures, Brazilian authorities maintain they are seeing a downward trend in new cases and a "plateau" in the number of daily deaths.

Mexican authorities said they were also seeing a sustained decline, although the World Health Organization (WHO) says the scale of the pandemic in Latin America's second most populous nation has been underestimated. The WHO said Mexico and other countries in the region need to increase testing and has expressed concern about the high level of coronavirus among young people.

Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Chile remain among the 10 countries with the most cases in the world, in that order. With more than 28,000 deaths, Peru also has the highest per capita death rate from COVID-19 in the region. Argentina, meanwhile, surpassed 10,000 daily cases on Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic broke out, and again on Thursday, a surge that has led the country to retighten lockdown measures in some provinces.

Argentina has reported a very high positivity rate above 40% of tested cases, one of the highest in the world along with Mexico and Bolivia. Latin America's increase from 6 million to 7 million occurred in 13 days, two more than the previous million mark.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. appeals court lifts block on federal execution

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday paved the way for the fifth federal execution this year by tossing out a ruling that said the Justice Departments new lethal injection protocol violated drug safety laws. In a brief order, a three-judge pane...

FACTBOX-Quotes from last day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Greatness"

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism pr...

Democrat Harris says Wisconsin officer should be charged -NBC

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she believed the officer who shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Wisconsin should be charged with a crime.I dont have all the evidence, Harris told NBC News in an int...

Trump to attack Biden as U.S. struggles with coronavirus and protests

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020