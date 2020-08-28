Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot reports steady rise in cases

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 05:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 05:20 IST
Australia's COVID-19 hotspot reports steady rise in cases

Australia's second most populous state - the epicentre of the country's latest COVID-19 outbreak - said on Friday it has detected 113 new cases in the past 24 hours, unchanged from the previous day.

Victoria's case numbers raise hopes that Australia may have contained the spread of COVID-19 after a stringent lockdown of Melbourne. The country has now recorded nearly 25,500 COVID-19 infections, while the death toll rose to 584 after 12 people died in Victoria.

Strict lockdown measures have helped ease the daily rise of COVID-19 infections in Victoria after the state hit a one-day high of more than 700 cases about three weeks ago.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Young Hong Kong democracy protester says he was beaten by prison guards

A 21-year-old man told Reuters he was beaten and humiliated by guards in a Hong Kong prison during his sentence for possessing a Molotov cocktail at an anti-government protest in October.Roy Cheung said guards routinely slapped him, hit him...

U.S. appeals court lifts block on federal execution

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday paved the way for the fifth federal execution this year by tossing out a ruling that said the Justice Departments new lethal injection protocol violated drug safety laws. In a brief order, a three-judge pane...

FACTBOX-Quotes from last day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Greatness"

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism pr...

Democrat Harris says Wisconsin officer should be charged -NBC

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she believed the officer who shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Wisconsin should be charged with a crime.I dont have all the evidence, Harris told NBC News in an int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020