Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Single-use N95 respirators can be used again after decontamination, study says

"But the integrity of the respirator's fit and seal must be maintained," Lloyd-Smith added. In the study, the scientists tested several decontamination methods on small sections of N95 filter fabric that had been exposed to the virus, including the use of vaporised hydrogen peroxide, dry heat at 70 degrees Celsius, ultraviolet light (UV), and a 70 per cent ethanol spray.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:48 IST
COVID-19: Single-use N95 respirators can be used again after decontamination, study says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

N95 respirators, which are widely worn by health care workers treating COVID-19 patients, and are designed to be used only once, can be decontaminated effectively and worn up to three times, according to a new study that could help reuse these scarce resources amidst the pandemic. Researchers, including those from The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) in the US, said N95 respirators reduce exposure to airborne infectious agents, including the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and are one of the key pieces of personal protective equipment used by clinical workers in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The study, published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, noted that critical shortages of these masks have driven efforts to find new decontamination methods that can extend their use. "Although N95 respirators are designed for just one use before disposal, in times of shortage, N95 respirators can be decontaminated and reused up to three times," said study co-author James Lloyd-Smith from UCLA. "But the integrity of the respirator's fit and seal must be maintained," Lloyd-Smith added.

In the study, the scientists tested several decontamination methods on small sections of N95 filter fabric that had been exposed to the virus, including the use of vaporised hydrogen peroxide, dry heat at 70 degrees Celsius, ultraviolet light (UV), and a 70 per cent ethanol spray. According to the researchers, all four methods eliminated detectable viable virus from the N95 fabric test samples. The scientists then treated fully intact, clean respirators with the same decontamination methods to test their reuse durability, following which volunteered to wear the masks for two hours to determine if they maintained a proper fit and seal over the face. They decontaminated each mask three times, using the same procedure with each.

According to the study, masks treated with vaporized hydrogen peroxide experienced no failures, suggesting they potentially could be reused three times. Those treated with UV light and dry heat began showing fit and seal problems after three decontaminations, the researchers said, indicating these respirators potentially could be reused twice.

They concluded that vaporized hydrogen peroxide was the most effective method because no traces of the virus could be detected after only a 10-minute treatment. Based on the findings, the scientists said UV light and dry heat are also acceptable decontamination procedures, as long as the methods are applied for at least 60 minutes. The ethanol spray, however, damaged the integrity of the respirator's fit and seal after two sessions, and they do not recommend it for decontaminating N95 respirators.

According to the researchers, people decontaminating an N95 respirator should closely check the fit and seal over the face before each reuse..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho boards ‘Shoplifters’ director’s next

Korean actor Song Kang-ho, star of Oscar winner Parasite, is set to play the lead role in Shoplifters director Hirokazu Kore-edas next project Broker. The film also marks Korean directing debut of the celebrated Japanese filmmaker.According...

CII launches Artificial Intelligence Forum chaired by IBM's Sandip Patel

Confederation of Indian Industry CII on Friday said it has established a new forum on artificial intelligence chaired by IBMs IndiaSouth Asia Managing Director Sandip Patel. The forum prioritises artificial intelligence AI as a driver of ec...

Daylong Punjab Assembly session begins under COVID-19 shadow

The Punjab Assembly, which met under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic here on Friday, paid tributes to the soldiers killed in Ladakhs Galwan valley, the COVID warriors and Olympian Balbir Singh Senior. The&#160;12th session of the 15t...

Channel Seven threatens to terminate contract with Cricket Australia

Cash-strapped Cricket Australia may plunge into further financial crisis with Channel Seven threatening to terminate its contract worth USD 450 million over its allegedly poor handling of the domestic and international calender for the 2020...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020