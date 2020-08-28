Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gurugram docs remove cricket-ball sized pelvic tumour from 21-yr-old, he takes college exams a week later

A 21-year-old student battled all odds to appear for his Delhi University final year exams just over a week after a team of doctors in Gurugram successfully removed a cricket ball size pelvic tumour from him through surgery that spanned six hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:41 IST
Gurugram docs remove cricket-ball sized pelvic tumour from 21-yr-old, he takes college exams a week later
21-year-old Shashank Khatri. Image Credit: ANI

A 21-year-old student battled all odds to appear for his Delhi University final year exams just over a week after a team of doctors in Gurugram successfully removed a cricket ball size pelvic tumour from him through surgery that spanned six hours. Shashank Khatri gave his first exam just days after the surgery through the Open Book Examination (OBE) mode of the Varsity. Most of the exams, he took lying down supported by his chest as he was unable to sit for longer durations due to the operation.

Diagnosed with a cricket ball size tumour in his pelvis (sacrum bone) which engulfed his nerves, Khatri had been battling pain in his buttock region since March this year. As there was a high possibility of his nerves getting affected due to ongoing growth of the tumour, Khatri and his family decided to go ahead with the surgery at the Artemis Hospital in Gurugram. On July 30 he was operated on by the orthopaedic team of the hospital led by Doctor Hitesh Garg and subsequently discharged on August 2. Just over a week later Khatri sat through his final year exams.

"I had been experiencing pain for four months. At night it used to become severe and unbearable. When I got to know about the tumour after reports, I told doctors about my upcoming college examinations," Khatri told ANI over the phone. "I had to finish answering my papers within four hours, the time allotted for the exam. I was unable to sit for long after the surgery and had to either lie down or continue walking. So I used to lie down on my chest to write and used to write only just enough to ensure I passed. I also could not study much for the exam. Had there been offline exams, I would not be able to appear. However, I am glad the exams went well," he said.

A team of specialists comprising Dr Garg, Dr Himanshu Tyagi, Dr Tarun Kukreja and senior anaesthetist Dr Shally Mittal operated on Khatri in what they said was a complex surgery, after which usually patients suffer unbearable pain "I remember when he came first to us, his aneurysmal bone cyst (tumour) had already eroded the bone and was invading the muscles. He required quick surgery but didn't want to waste his year at university as well. Waiting too long would have had adverse consequences on his nerves," Dr Garg, head of orthopaedic unit said.

Tyagi, 38, Senior Consultant Spine and Orthopaedic Surgeon at Artemis hospital said the size of Khatri's tumour was almost 6 cm x 6cm x 7cm which is nearly the size of a cricket ball. "Tumours in the pelvis (sacrum) are very difficult to remove and we had to carefully dissect the tumour out from between the nerves which control the urinary bladder, penis erection and power of the legs," he told ANI.

The surgeon said that it was very challenging to remove the tumour while ensuring nerves remain undamaged. "Fortunately in his case, nothing happened. While performing this surgery, we make a big incision of around 10 cm between buttocks. So, we don't expect the patient can sit or even lie down for one week. But Shashank went and gave the examination. That is something commendable," he said.

Explaining the process, Dr Tyagi said a microscope was used to monitor the patient's nerves and ensure no damage to the nerves. "These types of surgeries are life-threatening as these often stretch for six to eight hours. Chest complication and blood clot form which can dislodge in chest and brain. We used a microscope and also monitored his nerves. That is why we could protect the nerves and perform the surgery fast," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva

Chelsea have bolstered their defence by bringing in Thiago Silva, with the former Paris St Germain centre back signing a one-year contract plus an option of a further 12 months, the English Premier League club announced on Friday.The 35-yea...

Two climate protesters arrested in London as demonstrations resume

Police arrested two climate activists on Friday as the resumption of Extinction Rebellions protests following a coronavirus-forced hiatus saw the pair target oil firm Shells main London office. They had painted the word lies in large green ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 515 pm. Nation DEL27 VIRUS-RECOVERY-FATALITY RATE Recoveries exceed actives cases of COVID-19 by more than 18 lakh case fatality drops to 1.82 pc New Delhi The effectiveness of the Centres test, track ...

Pilgrimage to Harmukh Gangbal lake shrine performed in Kashmir amid COVID curbs

The annual yatra to high-altitude Harmukh Gangbal lake, which Kashmiri Pandits consider as the abode of Lord Shiva, has been performed in Central Kashmir Himalayas amid curtailment due to COVID-19. The yatra started from Naranag on August 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020