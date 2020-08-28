Spain reports 3,829 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Spain diagnosed 3,829 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, down from a revised count of more than 6,000 the previous day.

A cumulative total of 439,286 infections have been detected since the onset of the pandemic. In the past seven days, 129 people have died from the virus, bringing the total toll to 29,011, the data showed.

The latest statistics could be modified in future as Spain retroactively adjusts its official data.