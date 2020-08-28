MP CM inaugurates 10-storey super speciality hospital in Indore

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday inaugurated a 10-storey super speciality hospital in Indore. The inauguration took place in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan through video conference

This 402-bedded super speciality hospital will provide modern medical facilities and has been built at a cost of more than Rs 237 crores. During the inauguration, Chouhan dedicated this hospital to the people of the state.

He said, "It is a matter of great pride to inaugurate this hospital in the city. At the time, I joined the Chief Minister officer, we did not have such facilities." Meanwhile, Chouhan also appreciated the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle COVID-19, which has helped Madhya Pradesh to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 12,422 active cases, 44,453 recoveries and 1,306 deaths as of August 28. (ANI)