J&K govt directs DCs to place asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in home quarantine

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday directed deputy commissioners and health institutions to scale up COVID-19 testing of vulnerable groups and take measures to put asymptomatic patients in home quarantine. This was conveyed in an official order issued by Financial Commissioner (Health and Medical Education) Atul Duloo. He also asked the DCs to provide pulse oximeters to the patients.

Meanwhile, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma asked the district administrations to start measures for sending asymptomatic patients to home quarantine and scale up sampling and testing in offices, business establishments and other vulnerable places. The Udhampur DC informed that the district administration has identified nine vulnerable locations including business establishments, banks and government offices in town. He also informed that testing is in progress with an average of 500 tests being done per day.

All other DCs also gave details about the COVID situation and management strategy adopted in their respective districts, the spokesman said. It was informed that committees have been constituted to monitor parameters set for sending asymptomatic patients to home quarantine, which includes a patient without symptoms, availability of separate room and washroom at his home and use of Aarogya Setu app by the patient, he said.

The divisional commissioner asked the DCs to provide such patients pulse oximeters and put up identification posters on the gate of their homes. He also directed them to appoint local medical officers for regular monitoring of such patients, like checking oxygen level and provide them helpline numbers for contacting health services in case of emergency. Verma sought district-wise testing capacity and availability of pulse oximeters and rapid antigen test (RAT) kits in the districts. Some DCs sought more RAT kits and oximeters, he further said.