Goa govt to offer special incentives for plasma donors

Goa govt to offer special incentives for plasma donorsPTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:15 IST
The Goa government on Friday announced that "special health incentives" will be given to the family members of a recovered COVID-19 patient who donates blood plasma. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the incentives would be on lines of those in Gujarat.
"Taking inspiration from the Gujarat government to encourage recovered COVID patients to donate plasma, the health department will be felicitating Plasma donors with an appreciation certificate...we shall be ensuring special health incentive for the family members of the donor," Rane tweeted. PTI RPS KRK KRK
