Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 21:20 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Japan plans to secure enough coronavirus vaccines to inoculate its population four times over, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Commission was working on signing further contracts to secure vaccines.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India reported 76,472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, slightly lower than the record breaking numbers of the past couple of days, but extending a run that has made the country's outbreak currently the world's worst.

* South Korea recorded its 16th consecutive day of triple digit rises in new cases on Saturday, extending a second wave of infections that is fanning concerns about a shortage of hospital beds in Seoul. * Australia's Victoria state reported its lowest rise in cases in almost two months, but authorities said there would be no rush to lift social distancing restrictions.

EUROPE * Berlin police disbanded a mass protest in the German capital against coronavirus curbs a few hours after it had begun after marchers failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.

* France reported 7,379 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, the most since lockdown, in what the health ministry described as an exponential surge just days before millions of children are due to return to school for the first time since March. * The Tour de France gives cyclists many tests from gruelling climbs to furious sprints but it is the one for COVID-19 that could hold the key to victory when the race starts on Saturday, says three-time champion Greg LeMond. If riders are to reach the finish line on Sept. 20 they must first navigate 3,484 km (2,165 miles) COVID-19 free.]

AMERICAS * President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, a top Trump aide said on Friday, marking a $300 billion increase from an initial $1 trillion offer from the White House and Senate Republicans.

* Four people at the Republican National Convention in North Carolina this week tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. * Argentina registered its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Friday as the government partially relaxed nationwide lockdown measures.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Namibia will lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and onsite alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob announced Friday, but he extended an overnight curfew as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

* Gambia extended by 21 days a state of emergency in mainland Africa's smallest nation as infections surged. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Sinovac Biotech Ltd's coronavirus vaccine candidate CoronaVac was approved for emergency use as part of a programme in China to vaccinate high-risk groups such as medical staff, a person familiar with the matter said. * Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit will begin mid-stage trials for its coronavirus vaccine in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany next week, Spain's health minister said.

(Compiled by Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Good start by Aditi Ashok in LPGA

Aditi Ashok could play just six holes as play stopped due to inclement weather in the second round on Saturday, but nonetheless it was a good start by the Indian in the 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Aditi, who had carded two-under ...

Noida Metro services to resume from Sept 7

Services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro rail, which were shut down five months ago amid the COVID-19 outbreak, will resume from September 7, officials said on Saturday. The decision comes after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines f...

Govt allows sports gathering of up to 100 people from September 21

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday decided to allow sports gathering of up to 100 people with effect from September 21 in its Unlock-4 guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the new set of guidelines, the ministry lifted the total...

Chennithala takes a dig at LDF govt over collapse of beams of under construction bridge

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday took a dig at the ruling CPI-M over the collapse of beams of an under construction bridge as part of a bypass development at Mahe and claimed the project was inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020