China reports 9 imported coronavirus cases, no local infections for record 14th day

Mainland China reported nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, all them imported, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, meaning there were no locally transmitted infections for a record 14th straight day.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-08-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 07:06 IST
Mainland China reported nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, all them imported, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, meaning there were no locally transmitted infections for a record 14th straight day. The number of imported cases - found in people traveling into the country from overseas - was the same as a day earlier.

Three of these were recorded in Shanghai, with two in southeast China's Fujian province, two in Sichuan in the country's southwest and one each in the northern municipality of Tianjin and the southern province of Guangdong. The commission said another four asymptomatic carriers were found on Saturday, down from 10 a day earlier.

The longest stretch China had previously gone without recording any local infections, since starting to report daily coronavirus numbers in late January, was 13 days from May 24 to June 5. Total confirmed cases in China have now reached 85,031, with 4,634 deaths.

