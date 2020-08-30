Pharmacy Benefits of Medicaid: Important Things You Should Know

Medicaid is an American health scheme that covers the medical needs of hundreds of thousands of Americans who are incapable of taking care of their medical expenses by themselves.

This federal and state scheme takes care of outpatient, as well as inpatient services, physician services, health home services, and x-ray and laboratory services under their mandatory service module. The optional benefits of this health insurance include occupational therapy, physical therapy, case management, as well as prescription drugs.

Though optional, all the American states cover the pharmacy benefits for their beneficiaries, comprising underprivileged children, adults, and disabled citizens suffering from acute or chronic conditions.

The Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

Under this program, the Federal Law encourages the drug manufacturers who want to be a part of the program to repay a part of drug payment to the government. Medicaid then covers all the FDA-approved medicines manufactured by the manufacturer in question.

States and Medicaid Pharmacy Benefits

As already mentioned, Medicaid pharmacy benefits do not fall under the mandatory coverage. But, all the states include prescription drugs under Medicaid. Under federal rules, the states are given the liberty to regulate the pharmacy benefits under their Medicaid program.

To manage pharmacy benefits, the states depend on two factors-

Utilizing managed care or pharmacy benefit managers (PBMS)

Utilization controls

Branded, Generic, and Specialty Drugs

Generic drugs constitute the major part of drug utilization in Medicaid, but when it comes to drug expenses, branded drugs dominate. The majority of state Medicaid programs emphasize on generic drugs unless the prescriber insists on the medical importance of the branded variant.

Specialty drugs or blockbuster drugs are very expensive and need special administration. Medicaid covers these drugs irrespective of the financing challenges.

Drugs Covered By Medicaid

The over-the-counter medications mentioned here are covered with prescription by pharmacy benefits of Medicaid.

Analgesic and Antipyretic

Acetaminophen tablets/capsules, drops, suspension, and solution

Aspirin suppositories and tablets

Ibuprofen capsules, tablets, and suspension

Antacids

Aluminum hydroxide combo suspensions and tablets

Calcium carbonate chewable tablets and capsules

Calcium Carbonate/Mag Hydroxide chewable and suspension

Simethicone capsule, chewable tablets, and liquid

Anti-diarrheal drugs

Bismuth chewable, tablet, and suspension

Loperamide liquid and tablet

Loperamide-simethicone chewable and tablet

Antihistamines

Cetirizine syrup, tablets, and chew tablets

Chlorpheniramine tablets

Diphenhydramine capsules, tablets, and liquid

Anti-emetic /Anti-vertigo

Meclizine tablets

Dimenhydrinate tablets

Cough and Cold

Cromolyn nasal spray

Dextromethorphan syrup

Guaifenesin syrup, tablets

Diabetes

Alcohol wipes

Bayer Brand Test Strips

Glucose chew tablets

Insulin 50-50, 70-30, N, and R

Diagnostic Supplies

Acetest reagent tablets

Clinitest reagent tablets

PTS Ketone test panel strips

Family Planning

Condoms

Nonoxynol-9 film, foam, and gel

Octoxynol gel

H2 Antagonists

Cimetidine OTC tablets

Ranitidine OTC tablets

Hematopoietic Agents

Ferrous gluconate tablets

Ferrous sulfate drops, elixir, and tablets

Iron polysaccharide

Laxatives

Bisacodyl suppositories and tablets

Calcium polycarbophil tablets

Magnesium hydroxide suspension

Minerals & Electrolytes

Calcium with/without Vitamin D

Magnesium gluconate tablets

Magnesium oxide tablets

Nasal Corticosteroids

Flonase Allergy

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Esomeprazole OTC capsules

Lansoprazole OTC capsules

Omeprazole OTC tablets

Sleep Aids

Diphenhydramine

You can learn more about the drugs covered by Medicaid here.

Conclusion

The federal and state policymakers are taking sincere measures to control the cost of prescription drugs. The states are focussed on getting higher rebates from the manufacturers. Adopting these measures will help the policymakers to shape the current scheme and extend its benefits to those who depend on Medicaid for even the smallest medical needs.

