Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pharmacy Benefits of Medicaid: Important Things You Should Know

Sarah Williams | Updated: 30-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 16:28 IST
Pharmacy Benefits of Medicaid: Important Things You Should Know
Image Credit: Pexels

Medicaid is an American health scheme that covers the medical needs of hundreds of thousands of Americans who are incapable of taking care of their medical expenses by themselves.

This federal and state scheme takes care of outpatient, as well as inpatient services, physician services, health home services, and x-ray and laboratory services under their mandatory service module. The optional benefits of this health insurance include occupational therapy, physical therapy, case management, as well as prescription drugs.

Though optional, all the American states cover the pharmacy benefits for their beneficiaries, comprising underprivileged children, adults, and disabled citizens suffering from acute or chronic conditions.

The Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

Under this program, the Federal Law encourages the drug manufacturers who want to be a part of the program to repay a part of drug payment to the government. Medicaid then covers all the FDA-approved medicines manufactured by the manufacturer in question.

States and Medicaid Pharmacy Benefits

As already mentioned, Medicaid pharmacy benefits do not fall under the mandatory coverage. But, all the states include prescription drugs under Medicaid. Under federal rules, the states are given the liberty to regulate the pharmacy benefits under their Medicaid program.

To manage pharmacy benefits, the states depend on two factors-

  • Utilizing managed care or pharmacy benefit managers (PBMS)
  • Utilization controls

Branded, Generic, and Specialty Drugs

Generic drugs constitute the major part of drug utilization in Medicaid, but when it comes to drug expenses, branded drugs dominate. The majority of state Medicaid programs emphasize on generic drugs unless the prescriber insists on the medical importance of the branded variant.

Specialty drugs or blockbuster drugs are very expensive and need special administration. Medicaid covers these drugs irrespective of the financing challenges.

Drugs Covered By Medicaid

The over-the-counter medications mentioned here are covered with prescription by pharmacy benefits of Medicaid.

  • Analgesic and Antipyretic
  • Acetaminophen tablets/capsules, drops, suspension, and solution
  • Aspirin suppositories and tablets
  • Ibuprofen capsules, tablets, and suspension

  • Antacids
  • Aluminum hydroxide combo suspensions and tablets
  • Calcium carbonate chewable tablets and capsules
  • Calcium Carbonate/Mag Hydroxide chewable and suspension
  • Simethicone capsule, chewable tablets, and liquid

  • Anti-diarrheal drugs
  • Bismuth chewable, tablet, and suspension
  • Loperamide liquid and tablet
  • Loperamide-simethicone chewable and tablet

  • Antihistamines
  • Cetirizine syrup, tablets, and chew tablets
  • Chlorpheniramine tablets
  • Diphenhydramine capsules, tablets, and liquid

  • Anti-emetic /Anti-vertigo
  • Meclizine tablets
  • Dimenhydrinate tablets

  • Cough and Cold
  • Cromolyn nasal spray
  • Dextromethorphan syrup
  • Guaifenesin syrup, tablets

  • Diabetes
  • Alcohol wipes
  • Bayer Brand Test Strips
  • Glucose chew tablets
  • Insulin 50-50, 70-30, N, and R

  • Diagnostic Supplies
  • Acetest reagent tablets
  • Clinitest reagent tablets
  • PTS Ketone test panel strips

  • Family Planning
  • Condoms
  • Nonoxynol-9 film, foam, and gel
  • Octoxynol gel

  • H2 Antagonists
  • Cimetidine OTC tablets
  • Ranitidine OTC tablets

  • Hematopoietic Agents
  • Ferrous gluconate tablets
  • Ferrous sulfate drops, elixir, and tablets
  • Iron polysaccharide

  • Laxatives
  • Bisacodyl suppositories and tablets
  • Calcium polycarbophil tablets
  • Magnesium hydroxide suspension

  • Minerals & Electrolytes
  • Calcium with/without Vitamin D
  • Magnesium gluconate tablets
  • Magnesium oxide tablets

  • Nasal Corticosteroids
  • Flonase Allergy

  • Proton Pump Inhibitors
  • Esomeprazole OTC capsules
  • Lansoprazole OTC capsules
  • Omeprazole OTC tablets

  • Sleep Aids
  • Diphenhydramine

You can learn more about the drugs covered by Medicaid here.

Conclusion

The federal and state policymakers are taking sincere measures to control the cost of prescription drugs. The states are focussed on getting higher rebates from the manufacturers. Adopting these measures will help the policymakers to shape the current scheme and extend its benefits to those who depend on Medicaid for even the smallest medical needs.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

German leaders condemn far-right attempt to storm Reichstag

Senior German officials on Sunday condemned attempts by far-right protesters and others to storm the parliament building following a protest against the countrys pandemic restrictions. Hundreds of people, some waving the flag of the German ...

Vedanta reaffirms commitment to self-reliant India

Vedanta Ltd has said its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha will continue to support Aatmanirbhar Bharat by producing quality raw material for aluminium productionAddressing employees at the refinery in Lanjigarh virtually, Vedanta Ltd Ex...

TMC govt working against interest of students: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday alleged that the TMC dispensation in West Bengal was working against the interest of students by opposing the central governments decision to hold JEE and NEET exams in September...

Disha Patani gives hilarious twist to 'Rasode Main Kaun Tha' rap, shares video with pets

Sharing her hilarious version of the viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap video, actor Disha Patani on Sunday treated her fans with a clip that featured her two furry friends. The MS Dhoni star posted an amusing video to Instagram as she captures...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020