State govt will foot bill for critical COVID-19 patients in private hospitals: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that critical COVID-19 patients in the state will get free treatment in private hospitals as and when required. He said the state government has made proper arrangements for beds with oxygen support in state hospitals. If more beds are needed, cooperation from private hospitals should be sought.

He said district collectors will be able to arrange free treatment for critical patients of OVID-19 in private hospitals at prescribed rates of the state government. While reviewing the condition of coronavirus pandemic in the state, Gehlot said that in the current time of crisis, private hospitals should fulfill their responsibility to increase the number of ICUs and oxygen supported beds.

The number of high flow oxygen supported and ICU beds in hospitals affiliated to medical colleges at the divisional level should be increased by three to four times in the next one month, Gehlot said. He said that in view of the current state of COVID-19 infections, it is very important to ensure robust arrangements while also directing for arranging 100 additional beds for COVID care in Jaipur and Kota.

In view of increasing number of COVID-19 patients, Gehlot directed officials to strengthen the arrangements in the containment zones in Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali and Jhalawar. He assured that the state government will provide food security to every needy family during the current COVID crisis.

Gehlot said that recently some MPs and MLAs of the state have also been infected from coronavirus. In view of this, all MP-MLAs should get their coronavirus tests done as a precaution to ensure that its spread could be prevented. The CM said all social, cultural, religious, sports and political events along with marriage events should not have more than 50 people allowed in the gathering.

Gehlot also held detailed discussions regarding issuing guidelines for the state as per the Unlock-4 guidelines of the Centre and directed officials to start operations of Jaipur Metro with social distancing and other health protocols soon. The CM instructed the district collectors to ensure arrangements related to health protocols at the examination centres to prevent infection of students appearing in JEE-NEET examinations.

In the meeting, Health minister Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Health Subhash Garg, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, Director General Crime Crime M L Lathar, ACS (Finance) Niranjan Arya and other senior officials were present.