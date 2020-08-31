FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

A Reuters tally showed that global COVID-19 cases surpassed 25 million, with total infections in the United States topping six million on Sunday as the virus' spread increased in many Midwest states.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan's factory output rose in July at the fastest pace on record, driven by automobiles and car parts, signalling a gradual recovery from the coronavirus-led blow.

* A more infectious mutation of the novel coronavirus has been found in Indonesia, the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology said. * India reported 78,512 new infections on Monday, slightly fewer than its record set the previous day.

* The state at the epicentre of Australia's second wave of COVID-19 infections said the number of new cases fell to a near two-month low. EUROPE

* Government data on Sunday showed the United Kingdom had recorded 1,715 daily confirmed cases, the highest level since June 4. * British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering a sweeping set of tax increases to help fix the huge hole in the public finances, two newspapers said.

AMERICAS * A majority of U.S. states have rejected new Trump administration COVID-19 testing guidance in an extraordinary rebuke of the nation's top agency for disease prevention.

* The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is willing to fast-track a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, the Financial Times reported him as saying in an interview published on Sunday. * Total cases in Colombia surpassed 600,000 on Sunday, ahead of the end to more than five months of lockdown.

* Mexico's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 64,000 and the country reported 4,129 new infections. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Jordan reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak. * The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said it would lend 70 million euros ($83.37 million) to Turkey to help the country deal with the pandemic.

* Schools in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos will reopen next month. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Sinovac Biotech Ltd's coronavirus vaccine candidate CoronaVac was approved for emergency use as part of a programme in China to vaccinate high-risk groups such as medical staff, a person familiar with the matter said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares notched a 29-month high on Monday as investors wagered monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory, while an upbeat reading on China's service sector augured well for continued recovery there. * Four of China's five largest state-owned banks said they have increased their provisions against bad debt to brace for future losses due to the COVID-19 impact.

* India's economy likely suffered its largest quarterly slump on record, data is expected to show on Monday, as coronavirus-related lockdowns add to already-declining consumer demand and investment. (Compiled by Frances Kerry and Uttaresh.V)