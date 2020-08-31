Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Four of China's five largest state-owned banks said they have increased their provisions against bad debt to brace for future losses due to the COVID-19 impact. * India's economy likely suffered its largest quarterly slump on record, data is expected to show on Monday, as coronavirus-related lockdowns add to already-declining consumer demand and investment.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 10:32 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

A Reuters tally showed that global COVID-19 cases surpassed 25 million, with total infections in the United States topping six million on Sunday as the virus' spread increased in many Midwest states.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan's factory output rose in July at the fastest pace on record, driven by automobiles and car parts, signalling a gradual recovery from the coronavirus-led blow.

* A more infectious mutation of the novel coronavirus has been found in Indonesia, the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology said. * India reported 78,512 new infections on Monday, slightly fewer than its record set the previous day.

* The state at the epicentre of Australia's second wave of COVID-19 infections said the number of new cases fell to a near two-month low. EUROPE

* Government data on Sunday showed the United Kingdom had recorded 1,715 daily confirmed cases, the highest level since June 4. * British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering a sweeping set of tax increases to help fix the huge hole in the public finances, two newspapers said.

AMERICAS * A majority of U.S. states have rejected new Trump administration COVID-19 testing guidance in an extraordinary rebuke of the nation's top agency for disease prevention.

* The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is willing to fast-track a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, the Financial Times reported him as saying in an interview published on Sunday. * Total cases in Colombia surpassed 600,000 on Sunday, ahead of the end to more than five months of lockdown.

* Mexico's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 64,000 and the country reported 4,129 new infections. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Jordan reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak. * The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said it would lend 70 million euros ($83.37 million) to Turkey to help the country deal with the pandemic.

* Schools in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos will reopen next month. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Sinovac Biotech Ltd's coronavirus vaccine candidate CoronaVac was approved for emergency use as part of a programme in China to vaccinate high-risk groups such as medical staff, a person familiar with the matter said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares notched a 29-month high on Monday as investors wagered monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory, while an upbeat reading on China's service sector augured well for continued recovery there. * Four of China's five largest state-owned banks said they have increased their provisions against bad debt to brace for future losses due to the COVID-19 impact.

* India's economy likely suffered its largest quarterly slump on record, data is expected to show on Monday, as coronavirus-related lockdowns add to already-declining consumer demand and investment. (Compiled by Frances Kerry and Uttaresh.V)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

GVK signs pact to cooperate with Adani in relation to Mumbai airport

GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd said on Monday that the company along with its subsidiaries GVK Airport Developers Ltd GVKADL and GVK Airport Holdings Ltd have agreed to cooperate with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, the flagship holding compa...

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV dedicates VMA show to 'true hero' Chadwick Boseman; A digital dance-off spreads from Argentina to the world and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.MTV dedicates VMA show to true hero Chadwick BosemanYouth channel MTV dedicated its Video Music Awards show on Sunday to Chadwick Boseman, calling the Black Panther star, whose dea...

Health News Roundup: India coronavirus cases surge to 3.6 million; New Zealanders wear face masks as Auckland lockdown lifted

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million Reuters tallyGlobal coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as India marked a worldwide record for da...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

A Reuters tally showed that global COVID-19 cases surpassed 25 million, with total infections in the United States topping six million on Sunday as the virus spread increased in many Midwest states.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020