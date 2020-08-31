Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,03,536

As many as 2,602 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Sunday, taking the state's overall coronavirus cases to 1,03,536, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha on Monday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 31-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 14:25 IST
Odisha's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,03,536
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 2,602 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Sunday, taking the state's overall coronavirus cases to 1,03,536, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha on Monday. As per the state government's update, there are 29,758 active cases while the number of patients recovering from COVID-19 rose to 73,233 after 2,519 patients recovered from the infection on Sunday.

10 more deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported on August 30, taking the overall death toll due to the coronavirus in the state to 492. The state government further informed that 53 deaths of COVID-19 patients in the state are due to non-COVID reasons.

57,877 samples were tested in the state on Sunday of which, 5,994 samples tested via RT-PCR testing, 51,707 samples tested via Antigen testing and 176 samples via Truenat testing. The cumulative samples tested in the state stand at 17,89,433. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's economy shrinks by nearly 10% in Q2 during lockdown

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year from the previous three-month period in the wake of lockdown measures put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, officials figures showed Monday. Though t...

Sushant case: ED questions Goa hotelier; NCB continues probe

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Monday questioned a Goa-based hotelier, Gaurav Arya,&#160;in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. Arya arrived at the central probe age...

COVID-19: Three MLAs test positive, five fresh fatalities in Rajasthan

Three MLAs in Rajasthan tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Congress MLA Ramesh Meena and two BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya have contracted the virus.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished them a speedy recover...

Kundan Gold Refinery's gold bars to be accepted for delivery on NSE platform

New Delhi India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir Kundan Care Products Ltd, one of the Indias largest gold refineries, today announced its selection as a bullion gold bar provider for settlement of the future gold contracts traded on the NSEs National St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020