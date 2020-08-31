Odisha's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,03,536

As many as 2,602 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Sunday, taking the state's overall coronavirus cases to 1,03,536, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha on Monday. As per the state government's update, there are 29,758 active cases while the number of patients recovering from COVID-19 rose to 73,233 after 2,519 patients recovered from the infection on Sunday.

10 more deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported on August 30, taking the overall death toll due to the coronavirus in the state to 492. The state government further informed that 53 deaths of COVID-19 patients in the state are due to non-COVID reasons.

57,877 samples were tested in the state on Sunday of which, 5,994 samples tested via RT-PCR testing, 51,707 samples tested via Antigen testing and 176 samples via Truenat testing. The cumulative samples tested in the state stand at 17,89,433. (ANI)