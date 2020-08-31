Spain's third-quarter growth seen at over 10%, says economy minister

The Spanish economy has been growing at a rate of more than 10% so far in the third quarter following a record drop in the preceding quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday. She also said that the labour market had already begun to recover.

"With all the precaution and prudence, we can expect growth of more than 10% in the third quarter of the year," Calvino told a financial event.