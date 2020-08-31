Sikkim reports fourth COVID-19 death

A 50-year-old COVID-19 patients died in Sikkim on Monday, following which the state's toll rose to four, an official said. He had comorbid conditions, including kidney ailments, said Sonam Bhutia, the state Information, Education and Communication (IEC) officer.

He was undergoing treatment at the STNM Hospital here since August 27 after being referred to by doctors of the district hospital at Singtam in East Sikkim. Meanwhile, the state has recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,653, Bhutia said.

Worst-hit East Sikkim reported 23 of these cases, while the other two were detected in West Sikkim. There are 424 active cases in the state at present, while 1,225 people have recovered.

East Sikkim has reported 1,138 cases so far, followed by South Sikkim (468), West Sikkim (46) and North Sikkim (one), Bhutia said. The state has tested 41,069 samples for COVID-19 so far, he said.