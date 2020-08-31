Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim reports fourth COVID-19 death

There are 424 active cases in the state at present, while 1,225 people have recovered. East Sikkim has reported 1,138 cases so far, followed by South Sikkim (468), West Sikkim (46) and North Sikkim (one), Bhutia said.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:50 IST
Sikkim reports fourth COVID-19 death

A 50-year-old COVID-19 patients died in Sikkim on Monday, following which the state's toll rose to four, an official said. He had comorbid conditions, including kidney ailments, said Sonam Bhutia, the state Information, Education and Communication (IEC) officer.

He was undergoing treatment at the STNM Hospital here since August 27 after being referred to by doctors of the district hospital at Singtam in East Sikkim. Meanwhile, the state has recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,653, Bhutia said.

Worst-hit East Sikkim reported 23 of these cases, while the other two were detected in West Sikkim. There are 424 active cases in the state at present, while 1,225 people have recovered.

East Sikkim has reported 1,138 cases so far, followed by South Sikkim (468), West Sikkim (46) and North Sikkim (one), Bhutia said. The state has tested 41,069 samples for COVID-19 so far, he said.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

WHO official warns against reopening too quickly

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that opening up societies too quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic is a recipe for disaster. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advises that the more control countries have...

AASU, APW urge Supreme Court to re-examine final draft of NRC

The All Assam Students Union AASU and the Assam Public Works APW on Monday urged the Supreme Court for re-examination of the states final draft of the National Register of Citizens NRC, which they alleged was not prepared according to the t...

COVID SCIENCE-COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; virus may impair heart functions

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.COVID-19 often undiagnosed in frontline hospital workers ...

Four killed as speeding car hits footpath in Mumbai

Four people were killed while as many others were injured on Monday night after a speeding car rammed into the footpath outside a restaurant in a busy market area in south Mumbai, police said. Prima facie, the incident occurred when the dri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020