U.S. CDC reports 182,622 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday the number of deaths due to the coronavirus had risen by 473 to 182,622 and reported 5,972,356 cases, an increase of 37,532 from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 30 versus its previous report released on Sunday. (https://bit.ly/2DT7ymp)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.