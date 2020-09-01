Left Menu
U.S. Senate's McConnell eyes revamped coronavirus relief bill, Mnuchin tells Fox Business

"Hopefully Mitch will enter new legislation next week," Mnuchin said. No negotiations on another round of coronavirus aid have taken place since early August, when talks collapsed as Congressional Democrats and the Republican Trump administration could not bridge a gap of more than $1 trillion between their proposed relief packages for small businesses, state and local governments, school districts and health care providers.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 04:13 IST
The Trump administration and Senate Republicans have been in regular contact over possible coronavirus relief measures and the Senate's top Republican will "hopefully" unveil a new bill next week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.

Asked about the collapse of talks with Democrats over aid legislation, Mnuchin told Fox Business Network that he and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have been speaking regularly with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. "Hopefully Mitch will enter new legislation next week," Mnuchin said.

No negotiations on another round of coronavirus aid have taken place since early August, when talks collapsed as Congressional Democrats and the Republican Trump administration could not bridge a gap of more than $1 trillion between their proposed relief packages for small businesses, state and local governments, school districts and health care providers. Trump has since signed an executive order extending expired supplemental unemployment benefits and deferring some payroll taxes, but details on implementation have been uncertain.

Mnuchin said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer "just don't want to negotiate in good faith. They've refused to meet." "We're gong to keep trying because it's too important for the American people," Mnuchin said, adding that he has been holding daily calls with McConnell and other congressional Republicans.

"Hopefully Mitch will enter new legislation next week" that will provide aid for children, jobs and liability protections for small businesses. Mnuchin is due to testify on Tuesday before the Democrat-controlled House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on the administration's economic response.

Republicans who control the U.S. Senate have discussed proceeding with their own legislation that would be narrower than the House's $3 trillion plan approved in May, but thus far have not introduced any new proposals. Some Republicans oppose new aid out of concern for a massive and growing budget deficit predicted to approach $4 trillion this year. Meadows said on Friday that Trump was willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, up from an initial proposal of $1 trillion.

Pelosi had reduced Democrats' initial $3 trillion demand to $2.2 trillion but was insisting on the need for new funds for state and local governments, schools and coronavirus testing and tracing of infections.

