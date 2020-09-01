Left Menu
Andhra govt's unique solution to provide real time updates to kin of hospitalised COVID patients

The Andhra Pradesh government has devised a unique solution to put at the ease relatives of novel coronavirus patients admitted in COVID wards for treatment.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-09-2020 06:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 06:18 IST
Andhra govt's unique solution to provide real time updates to kin of hospitalised COVID patients
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government has devised a unique solution to put at the ease relatives of novel coronavirus patients admitted in COVID wards for treatment. According to the new plan, a relative of the patient will get real-time updates about the health status of the patient.

Every time a doctor visits a patient, he will update the vitals and other important information, the software is programmed to reflect the patient as either stable or unstable which will be sent to the relative of the patient as a message. "Attendants are not allowed to stay in the COVID ward as that could expose them to the infection. We do allow them to stay in the hospital premises but it becomes very difficult to handle. So instead, every day the health condition of the patient is captured by the duty doctor, who then enters the same into a software which automatically sends alerts to the patient's relative," Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, Kattamaneni Bhaskar said.

"The same can also be checked on our website using an OTP which is sent to the number given by the patients at the time of admission. The reason why only one relative chosen by the patients is allowed to access these details is because of privacy concerns as these are health records," he added. Andhra Pradesh recorded 10,004 new coronavirus cases, 8,772 recoveries and 85 deaths on Monday, taking active cases in the state to 1,00,276, recoveries to 3,30,526 and death toll to 3,969, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)

