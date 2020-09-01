Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Hospitalised Tarun Gogoi's oxygen saturation dips, given plasma therapy

A sudden fall in oxygen saturation of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who is undergoing treatment after testing positive for coronavirus, occurred at 11

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:30 IST
COVID-19: Hospitalised Tarun Gogoi's oxygen saturation dips, given plasma therapy
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A sudden fall in oxygen saturation of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who is undergoing treatment after testing positive for coronavirus, occurred at 11:30 pm on Monday, according to state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The former CM is admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Sarma further said that the team of doctors supervising Gogoi had decided to administer a unit of plasma and two litres of oxygen, following which his oxygen saturation "is maintained between 96 to 97 per cent." Earlier in the last week of August, Gogoi had himself informed that he had tested positive for the disease and urged others who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Salzburg gets path to Champions League via Israel or Belarus

Salzburg was drawn to face either Maccabi Tel-Aviv or Dinamo Brest on Tuesday in the Champions League playoffs. The Austrian champions will first play in either Israel or Belarus on Sept. 22 or 23, when the competition returns to a two-leg ...

JK govt withdraws 50 per cent 'corona tax' on liquor

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday withdrew the additional excise duty of 50 per cent levied on liquor after the outbreak of COVID-19 as a new excise policy for the remainder of 2020-2021 financial year came into force in the U...

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal reviews progress of DFCCIL

Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited DFCCIL and discussed measures for its smooth functioning. In the review meeting, the pro...

Turkey detains senior Islamic State figure, minister says

Turkish police have arrested Islamic States top figure in Turkey and they suspect the militant group planned to carry out attacks, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday.He said the operation to capture the suspect was launched af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020