Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thanks for the COVID vaccine, but can you say that in Estonian?

An industry official said even that might be too difficult: labels may not have enough space for more than two versions. Consumer groups say leaving any languages off of packaging could hurt patients, particularly those less capable of looking up details online.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:55 IST
Thanks for the COVID vaccine, but can you say that in Estonian?

It is hard enough developing a vaccine in record time to halt a global pandemic. But what if you need to print the instructions with every dose in Portuguese, Lithuanian and Greek?

Drugmakers are asking the European Union to loosen rules that require medicines sold in the bloc to include full documentation in 24 separate languages, worried that this could slow down the rapid deployment of hundreds of millions of doses. "We need an early agreement from EU authorities on the language to be used on the packs and labels for COVID-19 vaccines," said Michel Stoffel, head of regulatory affairs at Vaccines Europe, which represents big vaccine makers including GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and AstraZeneca .

He told Reuters the industry was pushing EU regulators to quickly choose one language for all 27 EU states for labelling, packaging and instructions on possible COVID-19 vaccines. The EU's executive Commission promised in June it would temporarily soften language requirements for COVID-19 vaccines, but has not yet put forward a proposal. A spokesman said work was underway to be flexible without compromising on safety.

An EU official said Brussels was considering having printed information in a limited set of languages. Other versions would be available online. An industry official said even that might be too difficult: labels may not have enough space for more than two versions.

Consumer groups say leaving any languages off of packaging could hurt patients, particularly those less capable of looking up details online. "The urgency of getting a vaccine should not be an excuse for companies to cut corners on consumer protection," said Monique Goyens, the head of BEUC which represents major European consumer organisations.

The EU translates all its rules into all member languages. Commission staff use English, French and German as working languages.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Salzburg gets path to Champions League via Israel or Belarus

Salzburg was drawn to face either Maccabi Tel-Aviv or Dinamo Brest on Tuesday in the Champions League playoffs. The Austrian champions will first play in either Israel or Belarus on Sept. 22 or 23, when the competition returns to a two-leg ...

JK govt withdraws 50 per cent 'corona tax' on liquor

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday withdrew the additional excise duty of 50 per cent levied on liquor after the outbreak of COVID-19 as a new excise policy for the remainder of 2020-2021 financial year came into force in the U...

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal reviews progress of DFCCIL

Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited DFCCIL and discussed measures for its smooth functioning. In the review meeting, the pro...

Turkey detains senior Islamic State figure, minister says

Turkish police have arrested Islamic States top figure in Turkey and they suspect the militant group planned to carry out attacks, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday.He said the operation to capture the suspect was launched af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020