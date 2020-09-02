Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florida announces it will lift ban on nursing home visits

Facilities would need to go 14 days without any new cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents to allow the visits. The task force appointed by the governor recommended a lengthy set of rules last week, giving wide leeway for wary nursing homes on how to implement them.

PTI | Tallahassee | Updated: 02-09-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 02:39 IST
Florida announces it will lift ban on nursing home visits
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he will lift the state's ban on visiting nursing homes that has cut off vulnerable seniors from family since mid-March over fears of spreading the new coronavirus. With his voice cracking at times, he wondered aloud if his actions might have contributed to suffering in his state as he made his announcement during a round table in Jacksonville.

"Part of having a healthy society is understanding that human beings seek affection," DeSantis said. "Many of the folks understand that they have loved ones who are in the last stage of their life. They're not demanding a medical miracle. They're not having unrealistic expectations. They just would like to be able to say goodbye or to hug somebody, so ... It was, you know ..." The visibly emotional governor paused to collect himself, and silence filled the room for about 20 seconds. "I think it's difficult to think that some of our actions may have precipitated," the governor said, his final word barely audible as he invited another speaker to take over.

DeSantis said he would lift the ban on visitations in an executive order later Tuesday, following recommendations from a nursing home task force. The governor's order is expected to allow family members to visit their loved ones no more than two at a time, wearing protective gear including masks. Facilities would need to go 14 days without any new cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents to allow the visits.

The task force appointed by the governor recommended a lengthy set of rules last week, giving wide leeway for wary nursing homes on how to implement them. Critics were quick to express concern over what will likely be a patchwork approach, varying greatly among facilities statewide. South Carolina took a similar step Tuesday, with Gov. Henry McMaster announcing visitations at nursing homes could resume after nearly six months, but only outdoors and with no hugs or kisses.

"As expected, the months of separation and isolation have caused loneliness, depression, stress, anxiety among the residents. I worry about them, like you do, every day," McMaster said in Columbia. In Florida, nearly two-thirds of facilities have not had new cases since Aug. 11, said Mary Mayhew, who led the task force and heads the state's Agency for Health Care Administration.

The biggest sticking point was over physical contact, with gut-wrenching debates between the task force's health experts and an advocate for families. The task force ultimately recommended that essential caregivers be allowed to touch and hug loved ones. But some members, including state Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees, repeatedly expressed grave concerns during task force meetings. "The more people that are coming in, that really increases the risk," Rivkees said last week.

Task force member Mary Daniel pleaded on behalf of hugs for residents, who she said are dying from loneliness. Daniel took a part-time job as a dishwasher just to be allowed to visit her husband, who has Alzheimer's. "I'm turning in my two weeks' notice today. I'm not going to be a dishwasher anymore. I'm going back to being just a wife," Daniel said Tuesday. She represents the group Caregivers for Compromise Because Isolation Kills Too.

All parties agreed on the terrible toll isolation has taken on residents, who have now gone almost six months without seeing loved ones. Some facilities expressed concerns about the continued danger of exposing vulnerable residents to the virus while new cases remain high — though trending downward for several weeks — and without more widespread testing and stricter distancing rules.

"I am concerned that the state will throw open the doors to our communities and then walk away. Suddenly you will see a war develop between providers and families as we try to do what is best for residents and staff," said Jay Solomon, CEO of Aviva senior home in Sarasota. It's unclear how many of the state's more than 4,000 nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes will choose to open to visitors in any capacity.

"I received feedback from our members — who represent 82% of the nursing homes in Florida — that some of the administrators are scared because they've worked so hard" to keep the virus out, said Emmett Reed, executive director of the Florida Health Care Association, an industry advocacy group. "And then some of them are like, 'We have to get visitors in here.'" Mayhew said Tuesday that she felt confident visitors would adhere to the rules knowing the stakes were high. "Human touch is absolutely critical," said Mayhew, whose 87-year-old mother has been living with her for several months during the pandemic. "I understood how much my mother craved the interaction. No one should be going this long without a hug." Hospitalizations and new confirmed cases in Florida's summer outbreak of COVID-19 have trended downward since late July, and daily reported deaths have been declining since a peak of about 185 on Aug. 5.

Still, thousands of people continue to test positive for the virus daily. The Florida Health Department said in a news release Tuesday that 7,643 people tested positive in results received the previous day, about half because of a tardy dump of 75,000 results from a private lab dating back as far as April.

Otherwise, the number would have been 3,773, the department said. The department said it would be severing ties with that lab, Quest Diagnostics. DeSantis said in a statement that delivering such "stale" results was irresponsible.

Quest apologized in a statement saying that it "takes seriously" its responsibility to report lab data on time and the glitch was the result of a technical issue.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Chile trucker strike snarls shipments of salmon, fruit and grain

A strike by Chile truckers is hitting exports of salmon, fruit, meat and wine from the South American food producer to the United States, Europe and Asia, trade groups told Reuters on Tuesday.The week-long standoff has created port backlogs...

Book: Pence told 'to be on standby' for Trump hospital visit

A new book is reviving questions about President Donald Trumps unscheduled visit to Walter Reed military hospital last fall with the revelation that word went out for Vice President Mike Pence to stand by to temporarily assume presidential ...

New York City delays school start in deal with unions over coronavirus concerns

New York Citys public school system, the countrys largest, reached an agreement on Tuesday that resolves union leaders coronavirus safety concerns and pushes back the opening of classrooms for the new academic year by 11 days to Sept. 21. T...

Tennis-Murray marks Grand Slam return by clawing out five-set win against Nishioka

Former champion Andy Murray produced an astonishing fightback to outlast Japans Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6 4-6 7-65 7-64 6-4 in his long-awaited return to Grand Slam singles action in the U.S. Open first round on Tuesday.The 33-year-old Briton,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020