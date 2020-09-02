Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minimal SARS-CoV-2 diversity suggests global vaccine is feasible: Study

Genetic analysis of sequences from more than 27,000 individuals infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 reveals that the virus has mutated minimally since December 2019, suggesting one vaccine would be sufficient to combat global infections.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:15 IST
Minimal SARS-CoV-2 diversity suggests global vaccine is feasible: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Genetic analysis of sequences from more than 27,000 individuals infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 reveals that the virus has mutated minimally since December 2019, suggesting one vaccine would be sufficient to combat global infections. The study was conducted by a team of scientists from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research led by Morgane Rolland, chief of viral genetics and systems serology for the WRAIR Military HIV Research Program and Dr Kayvon Modjarrad, director of the institute's Emerging Infectious Diseases Program. A manuscript detailing the findings was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

To characterise SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus diversification since the beginning of the pandemic they aligned 18,514 independent virus genome sequences sampled from individuals in 84 countries and scanned them for variations. Analyses reveal low estimates of genetic differentiation following the initial outbreak and indicate that, so far, the SARS-CoV-2 genome has evolved through a mostly random process rather than through adaptation to the human hosts it encounters. "Like other reports, we noticed that the D614G mutation in the Spike has rapidly increased in frequency since the beginning of the epidemic, but we could not link this mutation to specific adaptive forces," said Rolland. "When viruses replicate and spread in the population, we expect to see some mutations and some can become fixed very rapidly in an epidemic just by random chance," Rolland noted that linking genotypes to phenotypes is complicated and more research is needed to fully understand the functional consequences of the D614G mutation in SARS-CoV-2.

Given the low level of genetic variation, a promising vaccine candidate would likely be equally efficacious against all currently circulating strains of the COVID-19 coronavirus. "Viral diversity has challenged vaccine development efforts for other viruses such as HIV, influenza and dengue, but global samples show SARS-CoV-2 to be less diverse than these viruses," said Rolland. "We can therefore be cautiously optimistic that viral diversity should not be an obstacle for the development of a broadly protective vaccine against COVID-19 infection."

Modjarrad co-leads the institute's COVID-19 response efforts, including the development of a vaccine against COVID-19. WRAIR's leading vaccine candidate is built on a Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle platform and is expected to enter human testing before 2021. The vaccine is paired with a proprietary adjuvant that was also developed at WRAIR, the Army Liposome Formulation, to further boost the immune response. "Scientists are working hard to accelerate the development of a COVID-19 vaccine that is safe and effective for the entire world, now and in the years to come. These data are critical to informing the field's collective efforts in getting a vaccine that is rapidly scalable and universally applicable to all populations," said Modjarrad.

He added, "Based upon WRAIR's long experience developing vaccines for other viruses and recent work on coronaviruses, we have been able to move quickly to accelerate research efforts to combat this pandemic that has threatened global health and military readiness." WRAIR was established 127 years ago to combat these types of health threats and has played a role in the development of nearly half of the vaccines in public use today. Rolland, whose research usually focuses on HIV viral genetics, has shifted her attention to COVID-19 during the current global health emergency. "It's critical that people in various fields come together as we focus on learning everything we can about this virus," she said. "Teamwork will be vitally important to stem the tide of this pandemic." (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

4 LeT terror associates held in J-K's Budgam

Four Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terror associates were arrested by security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam, according to a release by the police. They have been identified as Shakil Ahmad Wani, Showkat Ahmad, Aqib Maqbool khan, and Ajaz Ahmad...

BCCI adds CRED to its list of official IPL partners

The BCCI on Wednesday announced CRED, a credit card payment platform, as its official partner for three seasons of the Indian Premier League. The 13th edition is scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10.We are very pleas...

Delhi HC refuses to stay streaming of Netflix movie 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl', on Centre's plea that it depicts IAF in bad light.

Delhi HC refuses to stay streaming of Netflix movie Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, on Centres plea that it depicts IAF in bad light....

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020