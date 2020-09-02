Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish nursing home residents greet friends, family from behind windows

"The time when you will be able to kiss her or caress her seems further away all the time," she said. Spain brought the first wave of coronavirus cases largely under control through a strict lockdown ending in June.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:50 IST
Spanish nursing home residents greet friends, family from behind windows

From behind the large windows of Barcelona's Centre Parc nursing home, elderly residents blow kisses, give virtual hugs and speak to loved ones on the other side of the glass using mobile phones. Restrictions on visits are still in place across Spain as it reels from a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, but for visitors, the regular interaction beats the experience of only seeing residents on a computer screen.

"They no longer see a screen, a small square. They really see how their family member is doing," said the nursing home's director, Eduardo Badia. In-person visits are permitted, but only occasionally and they are carried out in the residence's garden to help visitors respect social distancing rules.

An 89-year-old woman smiles as she pretends to play with a dog her neighbours have brought for her to see through the ground floor window of the home's communal room. "It's contradictory; happy on the one hand and frustrating on the other hand," said Cristina, 68, after seeing her 94-year-old mother, who survived the coronavirus.

Every day makes it harder not to have the close contact she had before the pandemic, when she visited her mother every night. "The time when you will be able to kiss her or caress her seems further away all the time," she said.

Spain brought the first wave of coronavirus cases largely under control through a strict lockdown ending in June. But the country has seen a sharp rise in infections in recent weeks, meaning some restrictions have been reimposed including limiting gatherings and access to nursing homes.

Still, care homes are no longer a major source of new infections, unlike the initial surge in March when many of those who died of COVID-19 were elderly residents. In Catalonia, the region where Barcelona is located, close to 90% of homes have no cases, health data show.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ice hockey-Finns Jokerit to open KHL campaign in Belarus despite political unrest

Finnish club Jokerit will travel to Dynamo Minsk on Thursday to open their Kontinental Hockey League campaign despite continued protests in Belarus over the results of Augusts presidential election, the team said.President Alexander Lukashe...

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Samsung has unveiled the 2020 line-up of intelligent and connected products including mobile, wearables, TVs and home appliances at the Life Unstoppable virtual press conference.This years innovative products include the Odyssey G5 monitor,...

Thailand's king reconciles with ousted consort

Thailands king has reconciled with his royal consort, whom he stripped of her titles last year after accusing her of seeking to undermine his official wife, the countrys queen. The restoration of Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi to the good grac...

Priyanka slams UP govt over alleged 'persecution' of Dalits

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that incidents of persecution and killing of Dalits were taking place in Uttar Pradesh, and demanded that the Yogi Adityanath government should stop ignoring them and take action. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020