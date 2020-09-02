Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson says furlough scheme keeps people in "suspended animation"

What we want to do is to get people back to work." He said the government had turned the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic and made clear his priority was now addressing the damage done to the economy by a virus that forced months of almost total shutdown. Conscious too that many businesses in towns and cities have been hit by a lack of passing trade, he wants to convince sceptical workers and employers that it is safe to return to their offices and places of work.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:39 IST
UK PM Johnson says furlough scheme keeps people in "suspended animation"
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday a furlough scheme created to retain jobs during the coronavirus pandemic was now keeping people in "suspended animation", and that the government instead wanted to get Britain back to work.

Questioned in parliament by opposition parties over whether he would extend the furlough scheme beyond its end-October deadline, Johnson said the programme "keeps them in suspended animation and prevents them from going to work. What we want to do is to get people back to work." He said the government had turned the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic and made clear his priority was now addressing the damage done to the economy by a virus that forced months of almost total shutdown.

Conscious too that many businesses in towns and cities have been hit by a lack of passing trade, he wants to convince sceptical workers and employers that it is safe to return to their offices and places of work. "It's very important that we get people back into the workplace in a COVID-secure way, and ... that we do absolutely everything we can to give them confidence that it is a good idea to go back," Johnson said.

"An ounce of confidence... is worth a tonne of taxpayers' money."

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Run drive for plasma donation, CM Gehlot tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asked state officials to run a campaign for plasma donation, saying the therapy has helped treat critical coronavirus patients, according to a government release. Expressed satisfaction ove...

Metro services to resume from Sept 7, normal operations from Sept 12: Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said Metro services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 across the country and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distanc...

Awards announced to eleven Indo-US teams proposing ideas for COVID-19 solution

Eleven teams of Indian and US scientists will soon start jointly scouting for out of the box solutions ranging from novel early diagnostic tests, antiviral therapy, drug repurposing, ventilator research, disinfection machines, and sensor-ba...

Sapience Analytics Partners with Redington India to Grow its Workforce Analytics Market Share in India

Redington will offer the Sapience Vue advanced business analytics platform through its channel partners to help Indian businesses improve performance via insights, employee effort, processes, and technology India September 2, 2020 Sapienc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020