Left Menu
Development News Edition

28 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 3,160

Sixty-seven more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 2,714, he said. An 85-year-old COVID-19 patient has recovered from the disease and was discharged from the Diglipur community health centre in North Andaman, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Siddha Raju, said.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:42 IST
28 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 3,160

Twenty-eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union territory's caseload to 3,160 on Wednesday, a health official said. Five new patients have travel history, while 23 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the islands to 400, while 46 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said. Sixty-seven more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 2,714, he said.

An 85-year-old COVID-19 patient has recovered from the disease and was discharged from the Diglipur community health centre in North Andaman, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Siddha Raju, said. The elderly man had tested positive for the infection and was admitted to the medical establishment a week ago. His oxygen saturation levels were low, he said.

He slowly recovered after being administered oxygen, Raju said. The administration has so far sent 35,104 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 34,858 reports have been received and 246 are awaited.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Passenger trains, inter-district bus services will commence from Sept 7 in TN: CM Palaniswami

Inter-district bus transport and passenger train services within Tamil Nadu would be permitted from September 7, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday, a day after large-scale relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown curbs came into e...

SC dismisses bail plea of boy accused of murdering 7-year-old at pvt school in Gurgaon

New Delhi, Sep 2 PT The Supreme Court Wednesday junked the bail plea of a boy accused of killing a 7-year-old boy at a private school in Gurgaon. A three judge bench headed by Justice R F Nariman dismissed the plea which had challenged the ...

Govt not running away from debate; ready to discuss all issues decided by biz advisory committee: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Govt not running away from debate ready to discuss all issues decided by biz advisory committee Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi....

IL&FS gets NCLT approval for sale of education assets

The National Company Law Tribunal NCLT has approved the sale of education assets of debt-ridden ILFS to Lexington Equity Holdings Ltd LEHL. A two-member Mumbai bench of the NCLT approved the sale of ILFSs 73.69 per cent stake in Schoolnet I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020