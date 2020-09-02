Run drive for plasma donation, CM Gehlot tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asked state officials to run a campaign for plasma donation, saying the therapy has helped treat critical coronavirus patients, according to a government release. Expressed satisfaction over results of the plasma therapy, Gehlot instructed the officials to ensure that coronavirus patients are treated properly and there is no carelessness in their treatment.

Chairing a virtual review meeting, Gehlot asked them work in a coordination for the coronavirus management to check the infection spread. He asked them to make sure that medicines are available at district hospitals, community and primary health centres.

According to the release, the chief minister said family members of patients admitted to COVID care centres should get all details related to their treatment and a helpdesk should be set up at each centre. He asked the officials to increase the number of ICU beds and ensure proper treatment facilities for other patients, the release said.

It was informed in the meeting that no jail inmate has died due to the infection in the state. Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, DGP Bhupendra Singh, district collectors and other officials attended the meeting.