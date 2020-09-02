Left Menu
R'than govt chalks out strategy to prevent COVID spread in villages, towns

According to the guidelines mentioned in the circular, directions have been issued to ensure separate OPD facilities for probable COVID-19 patients at the block-level community health centres along with the facility of testing, referral transport for critical patients and arrangement of oxygen. He has directed the deployment of trained medical officer and paramedical staff at the corona OPD.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 23:32 IST
R'than govt chalks out strategy to prevent COVID spread in villages, towns

Rajasthan Health Department principal secretary Akhil Arora on Wednesday issued a circular to work out an effective strategy for prevention of coronavirus infection in villages and towns in the state. According to the guidelines mentioned in the circular, directions have been issued to ensure separate OPD facilities for probable COVID-19 patients at the block-level community health centres along with the facility of testing, referral transport for critical patients and arrangement of oxygen.

He has directed the deployment of trained medical officer and paramedical staff at the corona OPD. After screening the probable coronavirus patients through pulse oximeter and thermal scanner, action will be taken as per need for home isolation or institutional quarantine.

Directions have been issued to make necessary arrangements for availability of oxygen and ambulances for while transporting patients with respiratory problems to the COVID Care hospitals. Instructions have been given to form a three-member team of ASHA, ANM and Anganbari workers for area wise screening in towns and rural areas.

Two to three trained nursing staff will also be included in the team for random sampling. A team will be formed for around five panchayats. District collectors and chief medical and health officers have been instructed to regularly review the work in villages and towns.

